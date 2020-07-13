World

Indian virus surge, hot spots shut again

By AAP Newswire

India - AAP

The number of coronavirus infections in India is nearing 900,000 with a record 28,701 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The total of 878,254 is behind only the United States and Brazil. The Health Ministry on Monday also reported another 500 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking India's total fatalities from COVID-19 up to 23,174.

Several Indian states imposed weekend curfews and locked down high-risk areas as its cases surged.

The ministry said the recovery rate was continuing to improve at 63 per cent.

New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Pune are among the Indian cities witnessing a surge in infections. Several states introduced weekend curfews and announced stringent lockdowns in high-risk areas to slow infections.

India imposed a national lockdown on March 24 which lasted more than two months, but it had mostly reopened.

