World

Japan flood death toll up to 68, PM visits

By AAP Newswire

Japan flooding - AAP

1 of 1

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has travelled to the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto, where record-breaking rains have sparked landslides and flooding, killing dozens of residents.

Abe on Monday paid tribute to 14 victims at a nursing home in Kuma Village, the area which suffered extensive flood damage after heavy rain on July 4 had caused the Kuma River to overflow.

Abe, who was wearing a face mask due to COVID-19 concerns, told Kumamoto Governor Ikuo Kabashima that the government would "put all its efforts" into the early recovery of state roads and the Kuma River.

The death toll from the downpours on the island of Kyushu climbed to 68, including 64 in Kumamoto, while troops and emergency workers continued to search for 12 others who remained missing.

Residents and volunteers have spent days cleaning up homes and offices, although occasional heavy rains have suspended their work.

Since July 4, torrential rains caused a total of 316 landslides, including 56 in Kumamoto and 44 in Kagoshima prefecture, while 105 rivers overflowed, according to a government survey.

Almost 14,000 houses were flooded or damaged on Kyushu and western and central Japan, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The Japan Meteorological Agency expected a seasonal rainy front to dump more rain on Kyushu and other parts of the country, warning of mudslides, flooding and swollen rivers.

Latest articles

Sport

Mooroopna’s Jarrod Harbrow brings up 250 AFL games

Mooroopna export Jarrod Harbrow’s lengthy football journey hit another milestone at the weekend as the former Cat notched his 250th AFL game. Already Gold Coast’s club games record holder — quite comfortably too, having played 180 games for...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Goulburn Valley Hockey Association cancels senior season

Another sport has succumbed to the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Goulburn Valley Hockey Association cancelled its senior winter competitions on Friday, after an update from the Victorian Government concerning community sport. The...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Lindsay Park’s new trainer partnership kicks off with a win

It was a memorable first race for Lindsay Park’s new training partnership, Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes. The Euroa pair saluted in its debut race as an official two-man training combination on Friday. A classy victory by Stormborn ($2.15) in race one...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

World

Beijing opens security office in Hong Kong

Beijing’s national security office has opened in Hong Kong, a week after China imposed a tough new law that critics fear will further curb the city’s freedoms.

AAP Newswire
World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire
World

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.

AAP Newswire