World

Mexico has fourth highest virus death toll

By AAP Newswire

People in the historic centre of Mexico city. - AAP

1 of 1

Deaths in Mexico from the coronavirus pandemic have risen above 35,000, with the Latin American country overtaking Italy for the world's fourth-highest death total.

But leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that the pandemic was "losing intensity" in Mexico, and blamed what he called "conservative media" for causing alarm.

Mexico recorded 276 additional fatalities and 4,482 new infections to bring its coronavirus death toll to 35,006, with 299,750 confirmed cases. Italy has recorded 34,954 deaths and 243,061 cases. Mexico trails the United States, Brazil and the UK in total deaths.

While Italy appears to have tamed the virus, the pandemic is showing few signs of easing in Mexico, where the government has faced criticism for reopening its economy too soon.

Lopez Obrador said he was briefed on the pandemic this past week and was optimistic.

Several former officials have criticised Lopez Obrador's administration for its management of the epidemic.

Former Health Minister Salomon Chertorivski, said on Thursday the government had reopened the economy before meeting globally established criteria for doing so. He added that Mexico might need to impose a new lockdown.

Latest articles

News

Drum angry at 50km travel limit

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum is calling on the National Cabinet to find a way not to punish regional Victorians and river communities impacted by the recent NSW-Victorian border closure. He said ahead of Friday’s National Cabinet meeting...

James Bennett
Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has two active cases of COVID-19

Greater Shepparton has two active cases of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services reported the new case today, which is the second positive diagnosis recorded for the region this weekend. The locations of the positive cases are not...

Madi Chwasta
News

Greater Shepparton records new active COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded another active case of COVID-19. It’s the second case for the region in a week, but the case recorded last Saturday has since become inactive. It is not known where the location of the active case is. Greater...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire
World

Beijing opens security office in Hong Kong

Beijing’s national security office has opened in Hong Kong, a week after China imposed a tough new law that critics fear will further curb the city’s freedoms.

AAP Newswire
World

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.

AAP Newswire