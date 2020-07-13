World

High virus toll in UK health: Amnesty

By AAP Newswire

British health workers, clapping for the NHS - AAP

1 of 1

Health and social workers in the UK have been among those paying the highest price for doing their job during the coronavirus crises, a report by Amnesty International has found.

The human rights organisation said that at least 540 frontline staff have died after contracting the virus in England and Wales - second only to Russia, which has recorded 545 deaths.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that 268 deaths involving Covid-19 among social care workers were registered in England and Wales between March 9 and May 25.

In the same period, the ONS reported that 272 deaths involving the virus were registered among healthcare staff, including doctors, nurses and midwives, nurse assistants, paramedics and ambulance staff, and hospital porters.

Amnesty International said it has analysed a wide range of data, which found that more 3,000 health workers have died after contracting Covid-19 in 79 countries.

It added that this figure is likely to be a "significant under-estimate" due to under-reporting, while noting that the UK is one of few countries to distinguish between deaths of social care workers and healthcare workers - increasing the total relative to other nations.

In response to the report, the Department of Health and Social Care said the findings are "in no way an accurate comparison" with other countries.

Kate Allen, Amnesty International UK's director, said: "We have to understand whether these deaths were avoidable, and what led to this terrible outcome.

"There appears to have been a catastrophic failure to provide proper PPE (personal protective equipment) and a failure to grapple with the alarmingly high death rates among BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) health workers.

"This crisis is far from over and an independent inquiry into the Government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic is urgently needed."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: "This is in no way an accurate comparison - by Amnesty's own admission, this data is distorted by the fact the UK is one of the few countries to count social care worker deaths.

"We have continuously supplied PPE to the frontline throughout this unprecedented global pandemic, with over two billion items delivered and almost 28 billion items ordered to meet future demand, and we have prioritised testing for health and care workers from the outset."

Latest articles

Sport

Goulburn Valley Hockey Association cancels senior season

Another sport has succumbed to the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Goulburn Valley Hockey Association cancelled its senior winter competitions on Friday, after an update from the Victorian Government concerning community sport. The...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Lindsay Park’s new trainer partnership kicks off with a win

It was a memorable first race for Lindsay Park’s new training partnership, Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes. The Euroa pair saluted in its debut race as an official two-man training combination on Friday. A classy victory by Stormborn ($2.15) in race one...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Clayton Scott thrives in US experience

It might be the world game, but in Echuca-Moama sport is a whole other world where a round ball simply doesn’t go into an oval hole. And that was the challenge Clayton Scott faced growing up in the twin towns, where winter belongs to...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire
World

Beijing opens security office in Hong Kong

Beijing’s national security office has opened in Hong Kong, a week after China imposed a tough new law that critics fear will further curb the city’s freedoms.

AAP Newswire
World

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.

AAP Newswire