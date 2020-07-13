World

No lawyers for Tarrant at NZ sentencing

By AAP Newswire

Brenton Tarrant in court. - AAP

Australian Brenton Tarrant, who has pleaded guilty over the 2019 Christchurch mosque killings, has chosen to represent himself at his sentencing next month.

The 29-year-old is expected to be sentenced to life in jail for 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism when he appears at a court sitting beginning on August 24.

Tarrant appeared by video link in Christchurch High Court on Monday morning where he waived his rights to a lawyer to represent himself for sentencing, Radio New Zealand reported.

Justice Cameron Mander appointed a lawyer for standby counsel should Tarrant decide to be legally represented on the day.

His previous lawyers Shane Tait and Jonathan Hudson withdrew their application to represent him.

Tarrant live-streamed his attack on Al-Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre, before being apprehended by police.

The court will allow the use of videolink technology so overseas-based victims can view the sentencing proceedings and take part if they wish.

When the sentencing date was announced in July, Justice Mander said the court estimated it would take three days "but the hearing will take as long as is necessary".

