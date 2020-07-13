World

More than 600,000 vote in HK primaries

By AAP Newswire

Voter scans a QR code during the HK primary election - AAP

1 of 1

Hong Kong's opposition camp says more than 600,000 citizens in the Chinese-ruled city have cast ballots over the weekend in primaries it cast as a symbolic protest vote against tough national security laws imposed by officials in Beijing.

The unofficial poll will decide the strongest pro-democracy candidates to contest elections in September to Hong Kong's Legislative Council.

Then, they aim to seize majority control for the first time from pro-Beijing rivals by riding a wave of anti-China sentiment stirred by the law, which critics say has gravely undermined Hong Kong's freedoms.

While the primaries are only for the opposition camp, the level of participation is seen as a guide to popular opinion in the city of 7.5 million people.

"A high turnout will send a very strong signal to the international community that we Hong Kongers never give up," said Sunny Cheung, 24, one of a batch of aspiring young democrats out lobbying and giving stump speeches.

"And that we still stand with the democratic camp, we still support democracy and freedom."

Defying warnings from a senior Hong Kong official that the vote might fall foul of the national security law, residents young and old flocked to more than 250 polling stations across the city, manned by thousands of volunteers.

Long queues formed, with people voting via their mobile phones after having their identities verified.

Organisers said 592,000 people had voted online and 21,000 had cast paper ballots at the end of two full days of polling - more than expected, and representing about a third of voters who backed the democrats in an election last year.

"Even under the shadow of the national security law, there were still 600,000 people coming out," said an organiser, Au Nok-hin.

"You can see the courage of the Hong Kong people in this ... Hong Kongers have created another miracle."

Latest articles

News

Sporties Health and Fitness to return next week

It has been months in the making, but the Sporties Health and Fitness centre will finally open its doors next week. The facility’s forced closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak came as a massive blow for the community, but the gym will welcome...

Liam Nash
News

School terms to return as usual in Cobram

Cobram schools have addressed students in relation to confusion caused by the border closure between Victoria and NSW. With school holidays in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire set to be extended by an extra week due to the COVID-19 lock-down in those...

Liam Nash
News

Sweet-hearted Fudge crowned Top Dog

Cobram-Barooga’s Top Dog for 2020 has been announced and the title has gone to eight-year-old Fudge. And the win has come as a sweet surprise for his 16-year-old owner. The chihuahua fox-terrier mix amassed a massive 246 votes to beat out...

Daneka Hill

MOST POPULAR

World

Beijing opens security office in Hong Kong

Beijing’s national security office has opened in Hong Kong, a week after China imposed a tough new law that critics fear will further curb the city’s freedoms.

AAP Newswire
World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire
World

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.

AAP Newswire