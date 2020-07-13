World

Israel on verge of renewed virus lockdown

By AAP Newswire

People wear face masks in Jerusalem - AAP

1 of 1

Israel seemed to be on the verge of a renewed lockdown as the number of active coronavirus cases has overtaken the number of those who have recovered, according to Health Ministry figures.

On Sunday, there were 18,940 confirmed active cases of the coronavirus versus 18,915 cases of people who have since recovered.

On Saturday, Israel recorded 1148 new cases in one day after hitting a record with 1464 daily cases on Friday.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said he's in favour of a lockdown should the number of new infections per day rise to about 2000, according to media reports.

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was initially praised for his decisive action at the beginning of the pandemic, he has been increasingly coming under fire for his crisis management skills.

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday night against his economic policy in light of the coronavirus crisis.

More than 10,000 people gathered in central Rabin Square to draw attention to the financial difficulties brought about the coronavirus crisis, especially self-employed Israelis, according to media reports.

They accuse the government of not taking care of citizens.

Twelve demonstrators were arrested, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

Some protesters reportedly clashed with police after they tried to block central streets in Tel Aviv.

Three officers were slightly injured after demonstrators used pepper spray on them.

Israel's deputy health minister, Yoav Kisch, condemned the large assembly in the midst of the pandemic as a "mega-attack on health".

According to the Health Ministry, more than 38,200 people have been infected with the coronavirus in total and 358 of them have died.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Guide to a family day out in Kyabram

Just a half-hour drive down the road from Shepparton, the town of Kyabram awaits you and your family.

Morgan Dyer
Competition

Survey winners

Thank you to everyone who completed our survey on “How do you keep up to date with local news?” and congratulations to those who were lucky to win a three month, full digital subscription to The News: Neroli Cochrane, Shepparton Dean...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Big trip not on the cards yet | Reel life

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water, the COVID-19 virus has reared its ugly head and is once again threatening a second wave of lock-downs. I, like most others, thought we had dodged the worst of the pandemic, but the...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

World

Beijing opens security office in Hong Kong

Beijing’s national security office has opened in Hong Kong, a week after China imposed a tough new law that critics fear will further curb the city’s freedoms.

AAP Newswire
World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire
World

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.

AAP Newswire