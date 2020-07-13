Israel on verge of renewed virus lockdown

Israel seemed to be on the verge of a renewed lockdown as the number of active coronavirus cases has overtaken the number of those who have recovered, according to Health Ministry figures.

On Sunday, there were 18,940 confirmed active cases of the coronavirus versus 18,915 cases of people who have since recovered.

On Saturday, Israel recorded 1148 new cases in one day after hitting a record with 1464 daily cases on Friday.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said he's in favour of a lockdown should the number of new infections per day rise to about 2000, according to media reports.

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was initially praised for his decisive action at the beginning of the pandemic, he has been increasingly coming under fire for his crisis management skills.

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday night against his economic policy in light of the coronavirus crisis.

More than 10,000 people gathered in central Rabin Square to draw attention to the financial difficulties brought about the coronavirus crisis, especially self-employed Israelis, according to media reports.

They accuse the government of not taking care of citizens.

Twelve demonstrators were arrested, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

Some protesters reportedly clashed with police after they tried to block central streets in Tel Aviv.

Three officers were slightly injured after demonstrators used pepper spray on them.

Israel's deputy health minister, Yoav Kisch, condemned the large assembly in the midst of the pandemic as a "mega-attack on health".

According to the Health Ministry, more than 38,200 people have been infected with the coronavirus in total and 358 of them have died.