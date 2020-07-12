Indian movie star Bachchan has COVID-19

World
Indian movie star Bachchan has COVID-19By AAP Newswire
Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's best known movie stars, says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been moved to hospital.
"I have tested COVID positive ... shifted to hospital ... hospital informing authorities ... family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," the 77-year-old actor said in the tweet.
The Bollywood star has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in India's financial and entertainment hub Mumbai.
He was admitted on Saturday and was undergoing extensive tests, a hospital representative said.
Bachchan has been leading the way in the country's fight against the coronavirus, appearing in public service advertisements.