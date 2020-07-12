World

US virus cases rise by 66,600 in one day

By AAP Newswire

The United States has again broke its own record for new coronavirus cases in a single day, with more than 66,600 fresh infections documented over the course of the last 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The US has broken its own record in three out of the last four days, according to the university's tracker.

Florida, one of the states registering the sharpest spike, reported more than 10,000 daily cases and 93 new deaths.

Disney resorts in the state are starting to reopen, beginning with the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom.

Georgia, also a hotspot, shattered its own record, with more than 4000 new cases.

However, a fight is brewing between the mayor of the state's main city, Atlanta, a Democrat, who is trying to roll back reopenings, and the governor, a Republican, who is refusing.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms warned of "alarming" spike in new cases.

The White House has downplayed the severity of the new outbreaks across multiple states, insisting that the rising caseloads are only due to expanded testing and focusing on death rates.

While mortality figures have been in sharp decline, they are starting to tick back up.

