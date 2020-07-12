World

US warns citizens of China detention risk

By AAP Newswire

The US government has warned its citizens of the heightened risk of arbitrary law enforcement in China including detention and a ban from exiting the country.

"US citizens may be detained without access to US consular services or information about their alleged crime," the State Department said in an email to its citizens in China, adding that US citizens may face "prolonged interrogations and extended detention" for reasons related to "state security".

"Security personnel may detain and/or deport US citizens for sending private electronic messages critical of the Chinese government," it added.

The Chinese foreign ministry could not be immediately reached for comment outside of business hours on Saturday.

Beijing officials on Wednesday called a similar warning issued by Australia about the risk of arbitrary detention in China "completely ridiculous and disinformation".

