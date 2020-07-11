World

Vaccine shouldn’t go to highest bidder

By AAP Newswire

Bill Gates - AAP

1 of 1

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has called for COVID-19 drugs and an eventual vaccine to be made available to countries and people that need them most, not to the "highest bidder", saying relying on market forces would prolong the deadly pandemic.

"If we just let drugs and vaccines go to the highest bidder, instead of to the people and the places where they are most needed, we'll have a longer, more unjust, deadlier pandemic," Gates, a founder of Microsoft, said in a video released on Saturday during a virtual COVID-19 conference organised by the International AIDS Society.

"We need leaders to make these hard decisions about distributing based on equity, not just on market-driven factors."

With hundreds of vaccine projects under way and governments in Europe and the United States investing billions of dollars in research, trials and manufacturing, there is concern that richer nations could scoop up promising medicines against the new coronavirus, leaving developing countries empty-handed.

The European Commission and the World Health Organisation have warned of an unhealthy competition in the scramble for a medicine seen as key to saving lives and resolving economic chaos sowed by virus, while some officials in Washington have indicated they would seek to prioritise US residents.

Gates said efforts begun two decades ago to battle the global HIV/AIDS crisis, when countries came together to eventually make medicines available in most of the world including Africa, can serve as a model for making COVID-19 medicines widely accessible.

As examples he pointed to the 2002-created Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and the US-based President's Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief to get medicines to people to combat some of the world's deadliest diseases as examples.

"One of the best lessons in the fight against HIV/AIDS is the importance of building this large, fair global distribution system to get the drugs out to everyone," Gates said.

Latest articles

News

Tatura photographer captures amazing photos of insects

These impressive close-ups of creepy crawlies aren’t computer generated, nor were they taken by a professional. These spine-tingling photos of jumping spiders and bees were taken by hobby photographer Matthew McDonald in his Tatura garden over the...

Madi Chwasta
News

Tatura man granted bail despite drug trafficking allegations

A Tatura man has been given another chance at freedom after being bailed on Tuesday, with a magistrate warning him it would be his final chance. Gurhan Baser, 26, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court after being arrested on Monday for allegedly...

Shepparton News
News

Coronavirus cancels Tatura mum’s plans to spend Mother’s Day with daughter in Peru

The month of May is wiped clean in Jeanette Moorhouse’s mobile phone save for one, lone booking on May 21. It’s the date the Tatura local was set to fly home after visiting her daughter Rachel in Lima, Peru. They were going to spend Mother’s Day...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

World

WHO ignores aerosol risk: Aussie scientist

Some scientists say the WHO is not taking seriously enough the potential for the coronavirus to be transmitted through aerosols.

AAP Newswire
World

Beijing opens security office in Hong Kong

Beijing’s national security office has opened in Hong Kong, a week after China imposed a tough new law that critics fear will further curb the city’s freedoms.

AAP Newswire
World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire