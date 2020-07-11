World

WHO posts record high global virus cases

By AAP Newswire

Passengers wear protective face masks in Brasilia - AAP

1 of 1

The World Health Organisation has reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 228,102 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 212,326 on July 4.

Deaths remained steady at about 5000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 12 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 555,000 people in seven months.

Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies program, said on Friday it was unlikely that the coronavirus would be eliminated.

"In the current situation it is unlikely we can eradicate this virus," he told an online briefing from Geneva.

He said that, by extinguishing clusters of infection, the world could "potentially avoid the worst of having second peaks and having to move backwards in terms of lockdown".

Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on the COVID-19 pandemic at the WHO, said on Friday that airborne transmission of the coronavirus had always been a concern but that droplets appeared to be the most common infection route.

"Aerosol transmission is one of the modes of transmission that we have been concerned about since the beginning, particularly in healthcare settings ... where we know these droplets can be aerosolised - which means can stay in the air longer," she said.

The WHO released new guidelines on the transmission of the coronavirus on Thursday that acknowledged some reports of airborne transmission but stopped short of confirming that it spreads through the air, a route that cannot be blocked by the social distancing now common around the world.

Latest articles

Machinery & Products

McIntosh Beater Wagons are saving farmers time and money

The new McIntosh Beater Wagons are getting plenty of praise from farmers who are using the equipment on their farms. Users say the unique design of the beater wagon, with its three PTO-driven horizontal beaters, allows you to better incorporate...

Dairy News Australia
Machinery & Products

Farming smarter makes life easier for the Vines family

Only 11 years ago this farming family started off with one cow, called ‘Hope’. With no family farm to begin their rural journey, the couple made the move to South West Victoria because they were uncomfortable with water security in Northern...

Dairy News
Machinery & Products

Speedtiller gives fuel for thought when sowing

FOLLOWING THE devastating fires over summer and a long period of drought many dairy farmers are now working towards pasture improvement or establishment, which starts with better soil health and structure. Not often can you buy the one machine that...

Dairy News

MOST POPULAR

World

WHO ignores aerosol risk: Aussie scientist

Some scientists say the WHO is not taking seriously enough the potential for the coronavirus to be transmitted through aerosols.

AAP Newswire
World

Beijing opens security office in Hong Kong

Beijing’s national security office has opened in Hong Kong, a week after China imposed a tough new law that critics fear will further curb the city’s freedoms.

AAP Newswire
World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire