French man ‘abused 305 Indonesian kids’

By AAP Newswire

Indonesian authorities have arrested a French man for alleged sexual abuse of minors after finding videos on his laptop computer showing him molesting more than 300 children, police say.

Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus said Francois Camille Abello was arrested late last month in a hotel room where he was found with two naked girls.

He said police had received a tip-off from nearby residents who suspected a foreigner at the hotel was exploiting children.

Abello could face death by firing squad if found guilty under child protection laws, Yunus said.

Abello, a 65-year-old retiree, was paraded in handcuffs at a news conference on Thursday where Jakarta Police Chief Nana Sudjana said the videos on the computer showed him engaging in illegal acts with 305 children aged 10 to 17.

He said most of the victims were street children whom Abello had approached and offered work as models.

Abello paid them between 250,000 and 1 million rupiah ($A24 and $A101) and beat those who refused, Sudjana said.

