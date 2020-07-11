World

Hagia Sophia museum change unlawful: court

By AAP Newswire

Man holds a Turkish flag in front of the Hagia Sophia Museum - AAP

1 of 1

Turkey's highest administrative court has issued a ruling that paves the way for the government to convert Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia - a former cathedral-turned-mosque that now serves as a museum - back into a Muslim house of worship.

The Council of State threw its weight behind a petition brought by a religious group and annulled a 1934 cabinet decision that changed the 6th century building into a museum.

The ruling allows the government to restore the Hagia Sophia's previous status as a mosque.

The decision was in line with the Turkish president's calls to turn the hugely symbolic world heritage site into a mosque despite widespread international criticism, including from the United States government and Orthodox Christian leaders.

The decision could deepen tensions with neighbouring Greece, which also called on Turkey to maintain the structure's status as a museum.

The religious group had contested the legality of the 1934 decision by the modern Turkish republic's secular government ministers and argued that the building was the personal property of Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II, who conquered Istanbul in 1453.

The court ruled that Hagia Sophia was the property of a foundation managing the Sultan's assets and was opened up to the public as a mosque.

Latest articles

Sport

GV Suns wait for verdict from Football Victoria on NPL season

Goulburn Valley Suns are playing the waiting game for more updates from Football Victoria regarding this year’s NPL season. Tuesday’s announcement by the Victorian Government to put metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire back into stage three...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Caulfield races preview

They say sometimes you can create your own luck. Whether it be finding that elusive four-leaf clover, carrying around a rabbit foot or even a lucky dice. But a mate of mine was able to make his own luck during the week through sheer persistence and...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Border Raiders pull junior teams out of BASL

Any cross-border raids for the Moama Echuca Soccer Association will now have to wait until next year. On Wednesday night, after the NSW-Victoria border closure, the Moama-Echuca Border Raiders confirmed they were immediately withdrawing junior teams...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

World

WHO ignores aerosol risk: Aussie scientist

Some scientists say the WHO is not taking seriously enough the potential for the coronavirus to be transmitted through aerosols.

AAP Newswire
World

Beijing opens security office in Hong Kong

Beijing’s national security office has opened in Hong Kong, a week after China imposed a tough new law that critics fear will further curb the city’s freedoms.

AAP Newswire
World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire