WHO evaluation report out in November

By AAP Newswire

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus - AAP

Members of the World Health Organisation will draw first conclusions about the global handling of the coronavirus pandemic in November, the UN agency says.

An evaluation commission led by the former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark and former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will publish the report on the origin and handling of the pandemic.

The so-called Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPR) will analyse where the coronavirus originated and how to prevent the future outbreak of pandemics, as well as how individual members responded to the virus.

According to WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, many countries were ill-prepared to weather the pandemic despite early warnings.

The WHO's 194 member states decided to form the commission during a virtual summit in May.

A final report will be released in May 2021.

The virus was first detected in China late last year.

