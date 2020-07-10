World

Missing Seoul mayor found dead: report

By AAP Newswire

Park Won-soon - AAP

1 of 1

Seoul mayor Park Won-soon has been found dead, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports, after police mounted a large search when his daughter reported him missing.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency found his body at Mt Bugak in northern Seoul, near where his phone signal was last detected during a late night search, Yonhap said.

Yonhap said the mayor's daughter reported him missing at 5.17pm on Thursday and said his phone was off and that he had left a message "like a will".

As longtime mayor of the city of nearly 10 million people, Park was one of the country's most influential politicians and played a high-profile role in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He was seen as a potential presidential hopeful for the Democratic Party in the 2022 presidential elections.

Hundreds of South Korean police using drones and dogs had searched for the mayor on Thursday after his daughter reported him missing, officials said.

Park left the official residence at around 10.40am, wearing a black hat and a backpack, having cancelled a policy meeting that was scheduled for Thursday morning, according to multiple local reports.

Park, who was mayor of Seoul since 2011, played a vocal role in the huge Candlelight Demonstrations that helped lead to the ousting of former president Park Geun-hye in 2017.

Latest articles

News

Winter Sessions livestream returns this weekend

The popular Winter Sessions music performances return this weekend, livestreaming local performers into lounge rooms on Saturday night. For the third fortnightly session, audiences can catch Shepparton singer Stevie Renee Skurrie deliver some big...

John Lewis
News

Silent reminder

A graphic reminder of an appalling statistic will confront walkers and cyclists in the centre of Shepparton tomorrow. Shepparton Region Reconciliation Group members together with members and supporters of Shepparton’s indigenous community have...

John Lewis
News

South Sudanese day postponed

South Sudanese Independence Day celebrations have been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Goulburn Valley South Sudanese Community Association spokesperson Thon Thon said members wished to acknowledge all South Sudanese community members and...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

World

WHO ignores aerosol risk: Aussie scientist

Some scientists say the WHO is not taking seriously enough the potential for the coronavirus to be transmitted through aerosols.

AAP Newswire
World

Beijing opens security office in Hong Kong

Beijing’s national security office has opened in Hong Kong, a week after China imposed a tough new law that critics fear will further curb the city’s freedoms.

AAP Newswire
World

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.

AAP Newswire