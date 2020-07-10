World

Mayor of Seoul found dead, note found

By AAP Newswire

Park Won-soon - AAP

1 of 1

Seoul's mayor left a note saying he felt "sorry to all people" before he was found dead early on Friday, officials in the South Korean capital said as people began mourning the liberal legal activist seen as a potential presidential candidate.

Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead in wooded hills in northern Seoul hours after his daughter reported to police he had left her a "will-like" verbal message and disappeared. His body was found after hours of searching near the last location of his phone. Police said there were no signs of foul play at the site but refused to disclose his cause of death.

A mourning station was set up at a hospital to receive mourners for five days. Some politicians and civic activists visited the hospital to pay respects to Park. His funeral is to be held next week.

Seoul government officials said Park cancelled his scheduled appointments and did not come to work Thursday without explanation.

South Korean media including SBS television network reported Thursday night that one of Park's secretaries had lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday night over alleged sexual harassment for an extend period.

Police later confirmed that a complaint against Park had been filed but cited privacy issues in refusing to elaborate, including on whether the complaint was about sexual behaviour.

Seoul's city government said a note left by Park was found at his residence.

"I feel sorry to all people. I thank everyone who has been with me in my life," the note shown on TV said. It continued with a request his remains be cremated and scattered around his parents' graves.

The US Ambassador to South Korea, Harry Harris, expressed his sadness at Park's death. "My condolences to his family and to the people of Seoul during this difficult time," his tweet said.

Park, 64, was a longtime civic activist and human rights lawyer before he was elected Seoul mayor in 2011. He became the city's first mayor to be voted to a third term in June 2018. A member of President Moon Jae-in's liberal Democratic Party, he had been considered a potential presidential candidate in 2022 elections.

Park led an aggressive campaign to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the city of 10 million people, shutting down thousands of nightspots and banning rallies in major downtown streets.

But the capital has become a new centre of the outbreak in South Korea since the country eased its rigid social distancing rules in early May. Authorities are struggling to trace contacts of infected people as clusters arise in a variety of places.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Latest articles

Sport

GCJFL still unsure of start date

GOULBURN Campaspe Junior Football League has announced it will run a season, although it is yet to confirm a starting date. The league is now in discussions with its 12 affiliated clubs to establish how many teams will be competing, with a deadline...

Kyabram Free Press
Sport

SDJFL targeting July 18 for season start

THE Shepparton District Junior Football League is hoping to start its season on the weekend of July 18 and 19. League officials confirmed their decision at a meeting last week, with under 10, 12, 14, 16 and youth girls’ competitions again to...

Brayden May
Sport

Pressure growing on regional clubs

A REGIONAL Sport Victoria study has profiled the concerns of sporting groups as they exit the COVID-19 shutdown, with the organisation calling for the community to bind together to get things back on track. After speaking with approximately 400 of...

Kyabram Free Press

MOST POPULAR

World

WHO ignores aerosol risk: Aussie scientist

Some scientists say the WHO is not taking seriously enough the potential for the coronavirus to be transmitted through aerosols.

AAP Newswire
World

Beijing opens security office in Hong Kong

Beijing’s national security office has opened in Hong Kong, a week after China imposed a tough new law that critics fear will further curb the city’s freedoms.

AAP Newswire
World

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.

AAP Newswire