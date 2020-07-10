World

Leifer’s defence sues Israeli prisons

By AAP Newswire

The new evidence in an appeal against alleged sex offender Malka Leifer being mentally fit for an extradition trial is said to have come in response to her lawyers' bid to sue the Israeli Prison Authority.

Leifer's lawyers, realising they could not appeal a May court decision that the former Melbourne school principal was mentally fit until after the outcome of her extradition trial, set out to sue the IPA for giving her anti-psychotic medication during her time in custody, starting in early 2018.

They argued that if Leifer was indeed mentally fit, the prison service would not have given her unnecessary medication.

In response to the lawsuit, the IPA wrote a letter deeming Leifer mentally unfit to face trial.

This letter is the basis of the new evidence that her defence will submit as part of the appeal.

Leifer faces 74 charges of rape and child abuse stemming from her time at the Ultra Orthodox Adass Israel School.

Three Melbourne sisters, Dassi Erlich, Elly Sapper and Nicole Meyer, first filed police complaints against Leifer in 2011.

In May, the Jerusalem District Court in a unanimous decision, based on findings from a psychiatric panel, deemed Leifer to be mentally fit to face the extradition hearing.

Manny Waks, a longtime supporter of the three sisters who has attended the court hearings in Jerusalem on their behalf, told AAP it was contradictory for the defence to be filing a new case.

"On the one hand they're arguing Leifer is unfit to face justice in an extradition hearing but she's fit enough to be represented in a civil case, against the state," Mr Waks said.

Zionist Federation of Australia president Jeremy Leibler also expressed his continued disappointment with the "cynicism" of Leifer's legal team.

"For a time, Leifer successfully hoodwinked the state into thinking she was mentally unfit to stand trial, so of course she was administered medication in line with the diagnosis her legal team sought," Mr Leibler said.

"By attempting to sue the state for doing so, they've highlighted the falsity of their previous claims."

The extradition hearing is still down to begin on July 20.

