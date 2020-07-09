World

Heavy rain hits central Japan

By AAP Newswire

A fallen bridge at a hot spa area in Hita in Japan's Oita prefecture. - AAP

1 of 1

Flooding and mudslides have stranded hundreds of people in scenic hot springs and hiking areas in central Japan, while rescue workers search for more people missing in a disaster that has already killed nearly 60 people in a southern region.

Parts of Nagano and Gifu, including areas known for scenic mountain trails and hot springs, have been flooded by massive downpours.

More than 300 people, including hotel employees and visitors, were trapped in Kamikochi, as floods and mudslides hit a main road connecting the town to Matsumoto, another tourist destination in Nagano. All of the stranded people were safe, prefectural officials said.

In neighbouring Gifu, hundreds were also isolated in the hot spring towns of Gero and Ontake.

As of Thursday morning, the death toll from the heavy rains which started over the weekend had risen to 59, most of them from hardest-hit Kumamoto prefecture on Japan's third largest island of Kyushu.

Searching continued for a dozen still missing in Kumamoto and several others elsewhere on the island.

In Oita prefecture, a family of four running an inn in the famous hot spring town of Yufuin was missing.

Floodwaters also ravaged local vegetable crops and fish almost ready for shipment to consumers. .

The disaster is a further blow to the local economy already hit by the coronavirus measures, just as Japan was returning to business as usual.

Hundreds of thousands of people were in areas under evacuation advisories, but leaving wasn't mandatory and the number who sought shelter was not known.

