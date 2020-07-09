World

Surgery forces NZ Deputy PM to take leave

By AAP Newswire

NZ Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters is to have an operation. - AAP

1 of 1

Winston Peters, New Zealand's deputy prime minister, has pledged to be "fighting fit" to contest the September 19 election despite shock surgery.

The New Zealand First leader said he underwent "successful keyhole surgery" for a mystery ailment on Thursday.

Mr Peters sought the advice of a doctor after complaining of "food poisoning symptoms and dehydration" and was advised he needed surgery.

The 75-year-old will now recuperate at home, putting off this Sunday's planned campaign launch in Whangarei for a week.

"This is an unexpected medical event and of course unexpected timing," Mr Peters said in a statement.

"However the doctor's advice on having surgery needs to be followed.

"I remain confident of a quick return to work - as well as being fighting fit for the election campaign, which is typically physically gruelling."

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said Mr Peters "absolutely" remained fit for the hefty workload, while not shining any further light on his condition.

"I don't have any information to add other than to wish the deputy prime minister well," he said.

Mr Peters put out a statement saying he needed surgery at 10am NZST on Thursday and announced it had been successful at 1:30pm NZDT.

New Zealand First is, along with the Greens, one of two minority parties in government with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour.

The right-wing party is currently polling at two per cent, well short of the five per cent needed to ensure representation in the next parliament.

Last year, Mr Peters was missing from Wellington and parliament for around a month as he recovered from a surgery which Ms Ardern said was "an old leg issue" related to his rugby-playing days.

Mr Peters refused to answer questions on the injury, saying only his return to health was delayed by an infection.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton refugee and migrant services tackle negativity towards ethnic communities

Local refugee and migrant services are concerned negativity is building around ethnic communities in the wake of Victoria’s surge in COVID-19 cases. Some of the 10 suburbs recently identified as the state’s coronavirus hotspots have large culturally...

Charmayne Allison
News

Local small business could benefit from rule changes to energy bills

Local small businesses struggling to pay their energy bills since the downturn in business activity due to COVID-19 restrictions could benefit from proposed rule changes by the state energy regulator. The Essential Services Commission has published...

Charmayne Allison
News

Two men charged with drug supply at Tocumwal border checkpoint

Two men have been charged after being detected in possession of prohibited drugs as they crossed the border from Victoria into NSW on Tuesday. About 9.40 am, police were enforcing the closure of the Newell Hwy at Tocumwal, when they stopped and...

Cobram Courier

MOST POPULAR

World

WHO ignores aerosol risk: Aussie scientist

Some scientists say the WHO is not taking seriously enough the potential for the coronavirus to be transmitted through aerosols.

AAP Newswire
World

Beijing opens security office in Hong Kong

Beijing’s national security office has opened in Hong Kong, a week after China imposed a tough new law that critics fear will further curb the city’s freedoms.

AAP Newswire
World

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.

AAP Newswire