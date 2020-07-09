World

Depp attacked wife on plane, UK court told

By AAP Newswire

Johnny Depp - AAP

1 of 1

Hollywood star Johnny Depp kicked and slapped his ex-wife Amber Heard on a private flight in a drunken rage brought on because he believed she was having an affair with her co-star James Franco, London's High Court has heard.

Depp, giving evidence in his libel trial against Britain's Sun newspaper over an article describing him as a "wife beater", denied he had attacked Heard, accusing her of being the aggressor whom he tried to placate.

During the first two days of what is expected to be a three-week case, the court has heard evidence about Depp's heavy drinking and drug use and about his relationship with Heard whom he married in 2015.

She filed for divorce 15 months later.

On Wednesday, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was accused of abusing Heard on a flight from Boston to Los Angeles following a row over Franco, who appeared with her in the film The Adderall Diaries.

Depp told the court that he was surprised she agreed to make the film with Franco, having previously described him as "creepy" for making aggressive sexual advances towards her.

On the flight, Depp screamed obscenities at Heard, said she liked having sex on film sets and called her a "go-getter slut and a whore," said Sasha Wass, lawyer for the Sun.

In a "blind rage", he kicked her in the back as she tried to walk away from him and slapped her across the face, Wass said.

Depp denied the accusations.

"I am not a violent person, especially with women," he told the court.

He later added that he might have passed out on the flight.

Wass said that on the day after the flight, Depp sent Heard a text message which said: "I don't know why or what happened but I will never do it again."

Asked why he had apologised, Depp said he had perhaps done so because he had said something "ugly" or to placate her.

Asked if someone who kicked a woman should be called a wife beater, Depp, 57, said he would call them a savage or an animal.

"It's one of the most disgusting things someone has ever said about me or accused me of."

Earlier Depp said Heard's allegations were a hoax built up over years during their relationship as an "insurance policy".

In an unsent email composed by Heard in June 2013, three years before she publicly accused him of abuse, she said Depp had hurt her physically and that she did not know if she was dealing with him or "the monster" - his alter ego brought on by anger, jealousy and fuelled by alcohol and drugs.

Latest articles

National

Qld to cap public service to help save $3b

The Queensland treasurer will announce plans to cap the size of the public service and reduce reliance on external workers to save $3 billion over four years.

AAP Newswire
National

Tower residents to soon get COVID results

The testing of residents at Melbourne’s locked-down public housing towers has finished, with the health department to reveal whether there are more cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Feds step in to help with Syd plane bungle

Federal health authorities are helping their NSW counterparts with contact tracing after a flight from Melbourne to Sydney disembarked without health screening.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

WHO ignores aerosol risk: Aussie scientist

Some scientists say the WHO is not taking seriously enough the potential for the coronavirus to be transmitted through aerosols.

AAP Newswire
World

Beijing opens security office in Hong Kong

Beijing’s national security office has opened in Hong Kong, a week after China imposed a tough new law that critics fear will further curb the city’s freedoms.

AAP Newswire
World

July fourth warnings amid US virus spread

Health experts are concerned about Donald Trump’s looming speech to supporters at Mt.Rushmore, as coronavirus cases rise in 37 out of 50 US states.

AAP Newswire