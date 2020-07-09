World

US unions back ‘Strike for Black Lives’

By AAP Newswire

Black Lives Matter protest in Washington DC - AAP



A coalition of US labour unions, along with racial and social justice organisations, will stage a mass walk-out from work this month as part of an ongoing reckoning on systemic racism and police brutality in the country.

Dubbed the "Strike for Black Lives," tens of thousands of fast food, ride-share, nursing home and airport workers in more than 25 cities are expected to walk off the job on July 20 for a full day strike.

Those who can't strike for a full day will walk out for about eight minutes - the amount of time prosecutors say a white Minneapolis police officer held his knee on George Floyd's neck - in remembrance of black men and women who died recently at the hands of police.

The US-wide strike will also include worker-led marches through participating cities, organisers said on Wednesday.

According to details shared exclusively with the Associated Press, organisers are demanding sweeping action by corporations and government to confront systemic racism in an economy that chokes off economic mobility and career opportunities for many black and Hispanic workers, who make up a disproportionate number of those earning less than a living wage.

They also stress the need for guaranteed sick pay, affordable health care coverage and better safety measures for low-wage workers who never had the option of working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have to link these fights in a new and deeper way than ever before," said Mary Kay Henry, president of the Service Employees International Union, which represents more than 2 million workers in the US and Canada.

"Our members have been on a journey to understanding why we cannot win economic justice without racial justice. This strike for black lives is a way to take our members' understanding about that into the streets," Henry said.

Among the strikers' specific demands are that corporations and government declare unequivocally that "black lives matter".

Elected officials at every level must use executive and legislative power to pass laws that guarantee people of all races can thrive, according to a list of demands.

