Leifer defence files appeal to High Court

By AAP Newswire

The lawyers for alleged child sex offender Malka Leifer have filed an appeal to the Jerusalem High Court to halt an extradition case against her.

Following a long awaited decision in the District Court in May, which unquestionably deemed her fit to face extradition trial, it was expected Leifer's legal team would try and reverse this decision.

Leifer is wanted in Australia for 74 rape and child abuse charges stemming from her time as principal of Melbourne's Melbourne's Ultra-Orthodox Adass Israel School.

The first allegations surfaced as far back as 2008.

There are still many unknowns as to how this new development will play out, considering an appeal date still has not been set.

With a court hearing already set in the Jerusalem District Court for July 20, signalling the start of the extradition trial, Leifer's team will now be able to appeal both the decision of her mental fitness as well as the overall extradition.

The Jerusalem Post reported the defence has claimed they are bringing new evidence to the table, stemming from a prison official who has dealt with Leifer and believes she has mental health issues.

Manny Waks, who has been heavily involved in the hearings in Jerusalem and advocating for justice for three Melbourne sisters who were allegedly abused by Leifer, told AAP it is a "long shot" for them to win the appeal.

"Malka Leifer's defence team had promised in the very beginning to do everything they can to ensure this case is prolonged," Waks told AAP by phone.

"Of course they are entitled to an appeal process ... (but) I expect the appeal will be outrightly and promptly rejected."

