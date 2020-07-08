World

Ringo Starr salutes BLM on 80th birthday

By AAP Newswire

Ringo Starr has celebrated his 80th birthday with a call to back BLM. - AAP

1 of 1

Ringo Starr has celebrated his 80th birthday with a livestream featuring some of his famous friends.

The former Beatle usually marks his birthdays with a public get-together in Hollywood but was forced inside by the coronavirus pandemic.

He hosted an online event - from behind his drum set - with cameos from the likes of Elvis Costello, Dave Grohl and Sheryl Crow, who performed Beatles and Ringo covers from home.

And there were a number of throwback moments from Starr's concerts of years gone by, including a performance of Helter Skelter with Paul McCartney.

Money raised from the livestream went to four charities; Black Lives Matter, the David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares and WaterAid.

Starr reflected on how the Beatles were influenced by black artists as he praised the Black Lives Matter movement.

"There's no greater act any of us can make than to stand up and be counted when you see injustice," he said.

"I don't have to tell you that the Beatles' early success had a lot to do with the influence we found in American artists.

"We loved listening to Ray Charles, Little Richard is my hero, Stevie Wonder, Sister Rosetta Tharpe - I saw her live at the cabin - and my stepdad's favourite, Billy Eckstine. The list goes on and on."

"Black lives matter. Stand up and make your voice heard."

This year, the digital event featured well wishes from the likes of 22-year-old rapper Jaden Smith, highlighting Starr's generation-spanning appeal.

After joking he still feels 24 years old, video from throughout Starr's life played alongside his hit song Photograph.

He signed off the stream with his trademark call for "peace and love".

Latest articles

Sport

Moama clubs set to be impacted by border closure

A home away from home remains a possibility for Moama’s sporting clubs in the coming weeks. The plans of Moama Football Netball Club and Moama-Echuca Border Raiders have been thrown into chaos following the closure of the border on Tuesday...

Brayden May
Sport

Deakin Reserve secures $500,000 funding for second netball court

Deakin Reserve is set for another netball court after securing a $500,000 grant from the Victorian Government. A second court is expected to be built in the north-east corner of the reserve behind Mercy Stadium in a huge boost for the sport in...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Cloud over Suns’ competition

It was supposed to be game on for the Goulburn Valley Suns’ junior outfits at the weekend. However, no competitive football was played among the Suns’ youth ranks due to postponements implemented by Football Victoria, stemming from the...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

World

WHO ignores aerosol risk: Aussie scientist

Some scientists say the WHO is not taking seriously enough the potential for the coronavirus to be transmitted through aerosols.

AAP Newswire
World

July fourth warnings amid US virus spread

Health experts are concerned about Donald Trump’s looming speech to supporters at Mt.Rushmore, as coronavirus cases rise in 37 out of 50 US states.

AAP Newswire
World

Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday

To mark his 85th birthday the Dalia Lama is releasing an album of mantras and teachings put to music by New Zealand musicians.

AAP Newswire