World

New cannabis poll says NZ could legalise

By AAP Newswire

A new poll suggests New Zealanders may vote for legalising cannabis. - AAP

1 of 1

A new poll suggests New Zealanders could vote to legalise cannabis in a referendum held alongside the national election on September 19.

The poll, commissioned by proponents of the 'Yes' vote, has support at 48 per cent, with 43 per cent against.

The result is at odds with public polling done by Kiwi media.

A 1News Colmar Brunton poll released last week has support for change at just 40 per cent, with the 'No' campaign on 49 per cent support.

Jacinda Ardern's government agreed to hold the referendum after the 2017 election, as part of Labour's power-sharing agreement with the Greens.

Since then, the government has worked on a model for legalising, regulating and taxing the drug, as opposed to the current prohibition regime.

The model would only allow Kiwis over 20 years of age to consume the drug at home or at cannabis cafes.

NZ Drug Foundation chief executive Ross Bell said cannabis was "a reality in New Zealand".

"Despite almost 55 years of prohibition, it is New Zealand's most widely used illicit drug," he said.

"Evidence shows that up to 80 per cent of New Zealanders will use cannabis at least once before they turn 21.

"We have an opportunity to vote on a solution that is focused on positive public health outcomes and harm minimisation, so let's do it right."

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark is a leading proponent of the 'Yes' vote, while the think tank in her name, the Helen Clark Foundation, has also thrown its weight behind the legalisation push.

Ms Clark argues the current regime wastes police resources and disproportionately places Maori in the criminal justice system.

"The status quo isn't fine ... we need to get a grip on this market," she said.

"Let's get real here. This is a widely used recreational drug that is less harmful for individual health than tobacco and alcohol.

"It's a no-brainer to stop wasting our taxpayer money."

Campaigners 'Say Nope to Dope' say legalisation is dangerous due to the high potency of modern-day cannabis, and believe it will lead to a jump in use and addiction rates.

Latest articles

Competition

Survey winners

Thank you to everyone who completed our survey on “How do you keep up to date with local news?” and congratulations to those who were lucky to win a three month, full digital subscription to The News: Neroli Cochrane, Shepparton Dean...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Big trip not on the cards yet | Reel life

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water, the COVID-19 virus has reared its ugly head and is once again threatening a second wave of lock-downs. I, like most others, thought we had dodged the worst of the pandemic, but the...

Shepparton News
Opinion

We have more to learn from animals than animals have to learn from us

SANDY LLOYD IS TALKING TO THE ANIMALS Last week I heard a man on the radio describe the best thing that had happened to him all year. It wasn’t what you might think at this point in a year that’s been turned upside-down, first by...

Sandy Lloyd

MOST POPULAR

World

WHO ignores aerosol risk: Aussie scientist

Some scientists say the WHO is not taking seriously enough the potential for the coronavirus to be transmitted through aerosols.

AAP Newswire
World

July fourth warnings amid US virus spread

Health experts are concerned about Donald Trump’s looming speech to supporters at Mt.Rushmore, as coronavirus cases rise in 37 out of 50 US states.

AAP Newswire
World

Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday

To mark his 85th birthday the Dalia Lama is releasing an album of mantras and teachings put to music by New Zealand musicians.

AAP Newswire