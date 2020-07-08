World

Airborne virus spread evidence ‘emerging’

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of commuters in Switzerland - AAP

1 of 1

The World Health Organization has acknowledged there is "evidence emerging" of the airborne spread of the coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the global body to update its guidance.

"We have been talking about the possibility of airborne transmission and aerosol transmission as one of the modes of transmission of COVID-19," the WHO's technical lead on the COVID-19 pandemic Maria Van Kerkhove told a news briefing.

The WHO has previously said the virus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease spreads primarily through small droplets expelled from the nose and mouth of an infected person that quickly sink to the ground.

But in an open letter to the Geneva-based agency, published on Monday in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal, 239 scientists in 32 countries outlined evidence they say shows floating virus particles can infect people who breathe them in.

Because those smaller exhaled particles can linger in the air, the scientists are urging the WHO to update its guidance.

The WHO's technical lead for infection prevention and control Benedetta Allegranzi said there was evidence emerging of airborne transmission of the coronavirus, but that it was not definitive.

"...The possibility of airborne transmission in public settings - especially in very specific conditions, crowded, closed, poorly ventilated settings that have been described, cannot be ruled out," she said at Tuesday's briefing in Geneva.

"However, the evidence needs to be gathered and interpreted, and we continue to support this."

Any change in the WHO's assessment of risk of transmission could affect its current advice on keeping one metre of physical distancing.

Governments, which rely on the agency for guidance policy, may also have to adjust public health measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Van Kerkhove said the WHO would publish a scientific brief summarising the state of knowledge on modes of transmission of the virus in the coming days.

"A comprehensive package of interventions is required to be able to stop transmission," she said.

"This includes not only physical distancing, it includes the use of masks where appropriate in certain settings, specifically where you can't do physical distancing and especially for healthcare workers."

Latest articles

News

Victoria-NSW border closes

There were no traffic flow problems at the Cobram-Barooga bridge road block, as New South Wales police implemented the new border restrictions. Only a handful of vehicles passed through the fog shrouded road block manned by officers from the Baroog...

Shepparton News
News

NSW-Victoria border officially slams shut

IT’S MIDNIGHT. It’s official - the NSW-Victoria border is officially closed. The barricades started going up as early as noon on Tuesday but by midnight police and Australian Defence Force personnel were manning road blocks at as many of the 55...

Riverine Herald
News

Cross border exemptions now available online

LOCAL residents wishing to cross the border from Victoria to NSW are now available online via the Service NSW website. The Public Health (COVID-19 NSW and Victorian Border) Order 2020 states that from 12.01am tomorrow (Wednesday 8 July 2020), no one...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

World

WHO ignores aerosol risk: Aussie scientist

Some scientists say the WHO is not taking seriously enough the potential for the coronavirus to be transmitted through aerosols.

AAP Newswire
World

July fourth warnings amid US virus spread

Health experts are concerned about Donald Trump’s looming speech to supporters at Mt.Rushmore, as coronavirus cases rise in 37 out of 50 US states.

AAP Newswire
World

Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday

To mark his 85th birthday the Dalia Lama is releasing an album of mantras and teachings put to music by New Zealand musicians.

AAP Newswire