Train collision in Czech Republic kills 2

By AAP Newswire

The scene of the train crash

At least two people have been killed and 24 have been injured after two trains collided in the Czech Republic near the border with Germany.

The accident occurred in the northwest of the country between Pernink, about 10km from Germany, and Nove Hamry, in the region of spa town Karlovy Vary.

Of those injured, nine had serious or severe injuries, and German citizens were among the hurt, an emergency services spokesman said.

CTK news agency reported the trains crashed less than 1km from Pernink station.

One of the trains was headed to Johanngeorgenstadt in Germany, it said.

German emergency services assisted with the injured at the site of the accident in the hilly, wooded area, CTK reported.

