World

Flooding death toll in Japan rises to 50

By AAP Newswire

The death toll from flooding in Japan has risen to 50. - AAP

Japan's disaster management agency says the death toll from recent flooding has risen to 50 and at least a dozen others are still missing.

Pounding rain since late Friday in Japan's southern region of Kyushu has triggered widespread flooding.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 49 of the dead confirmed as of Tuesday morning were from riverside towns in the Kumamoto region.

One person was found dead in Fukuoka as the heavy rain spread across the southern area.

Rescue operations have been hampered by the floodwater and continuing harsh weather.

