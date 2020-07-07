World

Trump slams name changes for sports teams

By AAP Newswire

Donald Trump has slammed the Washington Redskins over name changing. - AAP

1 of 1

US President Donald Trump has criticised a pair of pro sports teams that are considering name changes in the wake of a national reckoning over racial injustice and inequality.

Trump tweeted, "They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct."

Trump, in his tweet, also mentioned Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, saying, "Indians, like Elizabeth Warren, must be very angry right now!"

Trump has repeatedly mocked Warren, who ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, for claiming Native American heritage, derisively calling her "Pocahontas."

The NFL's Redskins announced on Friday that they had begun a "thorough review" of their name, which has been deemed offensive by Native American groups for decades.

The Redskins' decision came after FedEx, which paid $US205 million ($A295 million) for naming rights to the team's stadium, and other corporate partners called for the team to change its nickname.

Hours later, the Indians Major League Baseball team announced that they, too, will review their long-debated name.

"We are committed to making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality," the team said in a statement.

On Sunday, Indians manager Terry Francona said he approved of the team's decision, saying it was "time to move forward."

Cleveland All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor is also in favour of the Indians changing their nickname, which they've had since 1915.

"I'm open to listening to the change of names," Lindor said on Monday.

"I know society is shifting and we are due for some change. So along those guidelines, yeah, I'm open for a change in name if it's going to bring love and happiness and more peace to the world."

Trump has spent the last few days stoking divisions and exploiting racial tensions, accusing protesters who have pushed for racial justice of engaging in a "merciless campaign to wipe out our history."

Earlier on Monday he lashed out at NASCAR and wrongly accused the sport's only full-time African American driver of perpetrating "a hoax" when a crew member found a noose in the team garage stall.

Trump had tweeted in 2013 that then-president Barack Obama "should not be telling the Washington Redskins to change their name" because "our country has far bigger problems! FOCUS on them, not nonsense."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton firefighters receive CFA life memberships

Not many people go to work in the morning having no idea where they will end up at the end of their shift. But travelling to the far corners of our region is all in a day’s work for Paul McKendrick and Mark Whitehead. Whether it’s to fight bushfires...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton tourism sector suffering from Victoria-NSW border closure

The Victoria-NSW border will be closed from midnight Tuesday to stop the spread of coronavirus. But Shepparton tourism operators say they are already feeling the impact. Quest Shepparton property manager Michael De Maria said he’d had three...

Madi Chwasta
News

NSW-Victorian border to close Tuesday night

The NSW-Victoria border will be closed from Tuesday night, as Victoria records the largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

World

WHO ignores aerosol risk: Aussie scientist

Some scientists say the WHO is not taking seriously enough the potential for the coronavirus to be transmitted through aerosols.

AAP Newswire
World

July fourth warnings amid US virus spread

Health experts are concerned about Donald Trump’s looming speech to supporters at Mt.Rushmore, as coronavirus cases rise in 37 out of 50 US states.

AAP Newswire
World

US reports 55,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

The US has set a new daily global record for coronavirus cases, recording more than 55,000 new infections.

AAP Newswire