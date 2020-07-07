World

Woman charged over racism in NYC park

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of Amy Cooper - AAP

1 of 1

New York prosecutors have charged a white woman who in May accused an African American man of threatening her life in New York's Central Park with filing a false police report, Manhattan's district attorney says.

The district attorney Cy Vance said Amy Cooper, 41, faces an October 14 arraignment over the incident, which was captured on a video that went viral and touched off a national conversation about "white privilege."

"We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable," Vance said in a statement.

Filing a false report is a misdemeanour punishable by up to one year in jail.

Cooper had been walking her dog on May 25 in an area of Central Park known as the Ramble when she encountered Christian Cooper, an avid bird-watcher not related to her.

Christian Cooper has said he asked her to leash her dog, and when she refused offered the dog treats.

Amy Cooper was shown in the video saying she would tell the police "there's an African-American man threatening my life," which was false, and telling a 911 operator that Christian Cooper was threatening her and her dog, referring to him twice as "African-American."

The video has more than 44.7 million views on Twitter.

The incident occurred a few hours before the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, where a police officer pinned his neck to the ground with a knee, touched off nationwide protests over racial injustice.

After video of the Central Park incident went viral, Cooper was fired from her job at the Franklin Templeton asset manager, and she publicly apologised.

In a statement on Monday, Cooper's lawyer Robert Barnes said she would be found not guilty, and faulted a "rush to judgment" by some about the case.

"She lost her job, her home, and her public life. Now some demand her freedom?" Barnes said.

"How many lives are we going to destroy over misunderstood 60-second videos on social media?"

Latest articles

World

Woman charged over racism in NYC park

Amy Cooper is being charged with falsely reporting an incident after she called police to say she felt threatened by an African-American man in New York.

AAP Newswire
World

Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday

To mark his 85th birthday the Dalia Lama is releasing an album of mantras and teachings put to music by New Zealand musicians.

AAP Newswire
World

Court hearing sought for Epstein associate

A court appearance is being sought in New York for Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell to face charges she helped him recruit women to sexually abuse.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

WHO ignores aerosol risk: Aussie scientist

Some scientists say the WHO is not taking seriously enough the potential for the coronavirus to be transmitted through aerosols.

AAP Newswire
World

July fourth warnings amid US virus spread

Health experts are concerned about Donald Trump’s looming speech to supporters at Mt.Rushmore, as coronavirus cases rise in 37 out of 50 US states.

AAP Newswire
World

California, Texas see record virus surges

California and Texas have had record jumps in coronavirus cases and Arizona is winding back its reopening as numerous US states battle a new wave of infections.

AAP Newswire