Court hearing sought for Epstein associate

By AAP Newswire

A court hearing is sought for Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. - AAP

Prosecutors have asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance in New York for Jeffrey Epstein's associate to face charges she helped him recruit women to sexually abuse.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, 58, was arrested on Thursday at a Bradford, New Hampshire estate. She has been detained without bail after agreeing to be moved to New York.

In a letter to a judge on Sunday, prosecutors said they had communicated with Maxwell's defence lawyer, who would like a Friday bail hearing after written arguments are submitted by both sides on Thursday and Friday.

Prosecutors said they expect the US Marshals Service to transport Maxwell to New York early this week.

Maxwell has been charged with conspiring to entice girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein from 1994 through to 1997.

Authorities say Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail last August while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

