Spain locks down county of 71,000 people

By AAP Newswire

Authorities in northwestern Spain have ordered the lockdown of a county with a population of 71,000 amid fears of a coronavirus outbreak.

Regional authorities in Galicia announced on Sunday that movement to and from A Marina county located on Spain's northern Atlantic coast will be prohibited starting at midnight.

It will run through Friday, two days before the region holds elections.

The decision comes one day after regional authorities in northeast Catalonia locked down an area with more than 200,000 inhabitants.

Both lockdowns only allow people to leave the areas for work and other extenuating circumstances.

Spain ended a state of emergency that enabled the government to lockdown the entire country and prohibit travel between provinces or certain areas two weeks ago.

Spain has registered 205,545 coronavirus cases and 28,385 deaths according to health ministry data, making it one of Europe's worst-affected countries.

