Tokyo voters give governor second term

5370537724001

Millions of voters in Tokyo have handed incumbent Governor Yuriko Koike a second term according to early results, apparently trusting her to tackle the Japanese capital's coronavirus outbreak and deliver the delayed Olympic Games next year.

The first results and exit polls on Sunday showed Koike, a former defence minister who became the first woman to lead the Japanese capital four years ago, with about 60 per cent of the vote - far ahead of any of the other 21 candidates.