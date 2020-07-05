World

One Seattle protester hit by car dies

By AAP Newswire

Racial Injustice Seattle - AAP

1 of 1

Two female protesters in Seattle have been hit by a speeding car that drove into a crowd demonstrating on an interstate highway, killing one and leaving the other in a serious condition.

Seattle has been the scene of numerous protests, some on interstate highways, since the May 25 killing of black man George Floyd while in police custody.

Summer Taylor died late on Saturday at Harborview Medical Center, a spokeswoman told Reuters, adding that Diaz Love, the other injured protester, was in the intensive care unit.

Police said the car driver, a 27-year-old Seattle man, was arrested at the scene of the accident, and faces multiple felony charges.

"He was placed in custody when troopers arrived on scene," Chase Van Cleave, a Washington State Patrol trooper told Reuters by phone earlier.

"The investigation is still ongoing. At this time we're not suspecting drugs or alcohol as a factor in the crash."

Investigators do not know if the driver intended to hit the demonstrators, he added.

A video of the incident posted on social media shows a lone white car speeding up Interstate-5, swerving to avoid a van that was parked to block the roadway and heading toward a small group of panicked protesters who tried to scurry away.

The car can be seen striking two individuals, who were both flipped over its roof to land on the pavement.

Latest articles

News

Peter Savy announced as CEO

Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort President Gil Cunningham has announced the exciting news that Peter Savy has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer at the Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort. In a newsletter released to members Mr Cunningham...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

2.6% rate increase

Federation Council’s draft Annual Budget for 2020/21 provides for a rate increase at the 2.6% NSW State Government-imposed rate cap. Most other fees and charges increase by 2.7%. Waste facility/environmental levy increases from $45 to $55 per...

Robert Muir
News

Testing times on the frontline

The team at Yarrawonga Health have been busy on the frontline testing many people in the local community daily for COVID-19. The health service has not had a positive case since April 1 with over 1,000 tests now completed since March 19. There were...

Yarrawonga Chronicle

MOST POPULAR

World

Indictment ‘surprised’ Assange’s lawyers

A superseding US indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is yet to be served to his lawyers or the UK court hearing his extradition appeal.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern: Over to Australia on travel bubble

Opening New Zealand’s borders to Australia and beyond is a political battleground ahead of the September 19 election.

AAP Newswire
World

Two dead in Northern California shooting

A gunman has shot dead one person and wounded four others at a Walmart distribution centre in Northern California, before police shot him dead.

AAP Newswire