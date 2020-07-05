World

Seven dead after heavy rain in Japan

By AAP Newswire

flood-damaged town due to heavy rain in Hitoyoshi City - AAP

1 of 1

At least seven people are dead and nine are missing after torrential rains triggered landslides and flooding in southwestern Japan.

Fourteen others were feared dead as flooding hit a nursing home in a rural area of Kumamoto prefecture, broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

About 50 people were rescued from the home in Kuma Village, about 950 kilometres southwest of Tokyo, Kyodo News reported, citing Kumamoto prefectural officials.

A seasonal rainy front dumped heavy rains in the southwestern prefectures of Kumamoto and Kagoshima on Saturday, leading officials to urge tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes.

Authorities were still warning on Sunday of torrential rains, mudslides, flooding and swollen rivers in the region.

Rainfall of up to 200 millimetres was forecast for southern Kyushu, 150 millimetres for the Tokai region in central Japan and 100 millimetres for northern Kyushu and the southwestern island of Shikoku and the Kinki region by Monday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Latest articles

News

Galleries unite for NAIDOC exhibition

The exhibition is centred on this year’s NAIDOC theme, Always Was, Always Will Be

Charmayne Allison
News

Man hospitalised after single-vehicle collision in Shepparton

A man in his late teens was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Shepparton on Thursday afternoon. Police and Fire Rescue Victoria crews were called to Wyndham St, near the Balaclava Rd intersection, just before 5.30 pm...

Liz Mellino
News

Police urge Shepparton motorists to slow down at roadwork sites

Shepparton Highway Patrol is urging drivers to slow down when traveling through roadworks or construction sites around down. The reminder comes following the establishment of multiple work sites around Shepparton during the past fortnight, with...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

Indictment ‘surprised’ Assange’s lawyers

A superseding US indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is yet to be served to his lawyers or the UK court hearing his extradition appeal.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern: Over to Australia on travel bubble

Opening New Zealand’s borders to Australia and beyond is a political battleground ahead of the September 19 election.

AAP Newswire
World

Two dead in Northern California shooting

A gunman has shot dead one person and wounded four others at a Walmart distribution centre in Northern California, before police shot him dead.

AAP Newswire