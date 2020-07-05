Kanye West announces US presidential bid

5370537724001

American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump has announced he will run for US president in November, in an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival Joe Biden.

"We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," West wrote in a Twitter post, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag "#2020VISION".