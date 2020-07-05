World

China reports eight new coronavirus cases

By AAP Newswire

People wear masks in Beijing - AAP

1 of 1

China has reported eight new coronavirus cases on the mainland, compared with three cases a day earlier.

Six of the new infections on Saturday were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, while Beijing reported two new cases. There were no new deaths.

China reported seven new asymptomatic patients, up from four a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,553 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. China's death toll from the COVID-19 remained 4634, unchanged since mid-May.

Latest articles

News

Motiv8-tion rewarded

Hope Spalding has been rewarded for instilling motivation in the community while gyms were closed during Coronavirus lockdown. She was this week announced as the winner of the Deniliquin Eyecare Maui Jim non-scripted sunglasses giveaway, launched...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

More cash for park

Another $111,000 in funding has been secured for improvements at Deniliquin’s Memorial Park. The COVID-19 stimulus package money announced on Monday will be added to $200,000 from the Showground Stimulus Funding Program announced last month. The...

Olivia Duffey
News

Cultural project approved

Approval has been granted for a community outdoor learning area to be constructed at the Werrpanakata Fish Park in Deniliquin. The new outdoor covered area will be installed on the island which sits in the middle of the Brown’s Park lagoon...

Olivia Duffey

MOST POPULAR

World

Indictment ‘surprised’ Assange’s lawyers

A superseding US indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is yet to be served to his lawyers or the UK court hearing his extradition appeal.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern: Over to Australia on travel bubble

Opening New Zealand’s borders to Australia and beyond is a political battleground ahead of the September 19 election.

AAP Newswire
World

Two dead in Northern California shooting

A gunman has shot dead one person and wounded four others at a Walmart distribution centre in Northern California, before police shot him dead.

AAP Newswire