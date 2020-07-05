World

UK poised to dump Huawei in 5G network

By AAP Newswire

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson - AAP

1 of 1

The UK is poised to end the use of Huawei technology in its 5G network amid security concerns, according to reports.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to strike a major policy change after GCHQ is believed to have reassessed the risks posed by the Chinese tech company, newspapers are reporting.

A study set to be presented to Johnson this week will declare that US sanctions on Huawei will force the company to use technology that is "untrusted", reports said.

The prime minister's decision to allow Huawei a limited roll in Britain's 5G network is believed to have caused tension between London and Washington DC in recent months.

A report by GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre has decided the US sanctions barring Huawei from using technology relying on American intellectual property has had a "severe" impact on the firm, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

The newspaper stated that officials are crafting proposals to prevent new Huawei equipment being installed in the 5G network in as little as six months.

The involvement of the Chinese tech firm in Britain's 5G network also caused concern among a number of prominent figures on the Conservative backbenches.

The Mail on Sunday reported that the National Cyber Security Centre was instructed to carry out a review on the situation.

It also reported the organisation found that US sanctions had a major impact on the firm's viability, the newspaper said.

Latest articles

National

Cormann to leave politics in December

Senior Morrison government minister Matthias Cormann will retire from politics at the end of the year, but will remain as finance minister until then.

AAP Newswire
National

Slow count leaves no result in Eden-Monaro

Counting will resume in the Eden-Monaro by-election on Sunday, with the result still too close to call between Labor’s Kristy McBain and Liberal Fiona Kotvojs.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic father of five in lockdown stress

A Melbourne father of five under five has told of his concern about the Victorian government’s sudden lockdown of his building.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Indictment ‘surprised’ Assange’s lawyers

A superseding US indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is yet to be served to his lawyers or the UK court hearing his extradition appeal.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern: Over to Australia on travel bubble

Opening New Zealand’s borders to Australia and beyond is a political battleground ahead of the September 19 election.

AAP Newswire
World

Two dead in Northern California shooting

A gunman has shot dead one person and wounded four others at a Walmart distribution centre in Northern California, before police shot him dead.

AAP Newswire