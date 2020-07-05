World

Three held after Turkish factory blast

By AAP Newswire

Turkish authorities have detained three staff members at a fireworks factory after blasts and a fire killed at least four people and injured 114, state news agency Anadolu reports.

Gendarmes detained the factory's managing director and two headmen on Saturday, Anadolu said, adding the suspects were being held at the gendarmerie command in Hendek district where the factory is located, 183 kilometres to the east of Istanbul.

On Friday, a fire erupted following several massive explosions at the country's largest fireworks factory.

At least three people are still missing, Anadolu said.

The fire was brought under control with the help of two helicopters and a plane only six hours after the blast.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca warned residents in the area on Saturday to wear masks and stay inside to reduce the risk of inhaling toxic smoke.

