Three held after Turkish factory blast

Turkish authorities have detained three staff members at a fireworks factory after blasts and a fire killed at least four people and injured 114, state news agency Anadolu reports.

Gendarmes detained the factory's managing director and two headmen on Saturday, Anadolu said, adding the suspects were being held at the gendarmerie command in Hendek district where the factory is located, 183 kilometres to the east of Istanbul.