World

Botswana probes deaths of 275 elephants

By AAP Newswire

Elephants - AAP

1 of 1

The number of elephants found dead in Botswana's Okavango Panhandle has risen to 275 from 154 reported two weeks ago, the government says.

Authorities are investigating the unexplained deaths over the past months.

Poaching has been ruled out as the carcasses were found intact.

"Three laboratories in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Canada have been identified to process the samples taken from the dead elephants," the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism said in a statement.

Elephants Without Borders (EWB), a conservation organisation, reported that its own aerial surveys showed that elephants of all ages appeared to be dying.

The group counted 169 dead elephants on May 25 and another 187 on June 14.

"Several live elephants that we observed appeared to be weak, lethargic and emaciated. Some elephants appeared disorientated, had difficulty walking, showed signs of partial paralysis or a limp," EWB director Mike Chase said in a report seen by Reuters.

"One elephant was observed walking in circles, unable to change direction although being encouraged by other herd members."

In the report, EWB put the death toll at 356 and Chase said urgent action was needed to establish if the deaths were caused by disease or poisoning.

Africa's overall elephant population is declining due to poaching but Botswana, home to almost a third of the continent's elephants, has had numbers grow to 130,000 from 80,000 in the late 1990s.

However, they are seen as a nuisance by some farmers, whose crops have been destroyed.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

If you are shocked to see Payney’s Punt return for another week, well that makes two of us. Hurry up and pick your jaw off the ground and let’s get stuck in to tomorrow’s card. We’re back at headquarters for a nine-race card and expect to the track...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Winton postponed due to coronavirus spike in Victoria

The Supercars Championship has postponed the upcoming Winton event due to the recent coronavirus spike in Victoria. The call to postpone the event comes after travel protocols in Queensland restrict the return of teams from Victoria once they have...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Going in to bat for young sportswomen

Entering a male-dominated sport is a daunting task for young sportswomen. It becomes even more intimidating when access to gender-suitable equipment isn’t readily available. But Katamatite Cricket Club is looking to change that. Thanks to...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

World

Indictment ‘surprised’ Assange’s lawyers

A superseding US indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is yet to be served to his lawyers or the UK court hearing his extradition appeal.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern: Over to Australia on travel bubble

Opening New Zealand’s borders to Australia and beyond is a political battleground ahead of the September 19 election.

AAP Newswire
World

Two dead in Northern California shooting

A gunman has shot dead one person and wounded four others at a Walmart distribution centre in Northern California, before police shot him dead.

AAP Newswire