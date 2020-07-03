World

Iran ‘willing’ to compensate plane deaths

By AAP Newswire

People pay tribute to plane crash victims - AAP

1 of 1

Iran is willing to pay compensation to people who lost loved ones in a January plane crash with 176 fatalities, the Swedish foreign minister says.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde's remarks to the Swedish news agency were made after talks with ministers from countries affected by the crash.

"We have signed a memorandum of understanding that we will negotiate jointly with Iran on compensation, compensation to the victims' next of kin," Linde was quoted as saying.

Iran has said in the past that it wants to negotiate directly with the victims' families.

All on board the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) Boeing 737 airliner died when it crashed in a field shortly after take-off from Tehran.

Of the 176 people killed, 57 were Canadian citizens and 29 were permanent residents returning to Canada.

There were also citizens of Afghanistan, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine.

Latest articles

News

Fishing couple spin a good business yarn

Fishing mad couple Brad and Dani Armstrong are so keen on the sport they took the plunge last year and started their own lure-making business. Originally designed to catch Murray cod and yellowbelly, their hand-made spinners have proved so popular...

John Lewis
News

Furphy Literary Award shortlist announced

The shortlist of finalists for the revamped 2020 Furphy Literary Award has been announced after more than a 1000 entries were received from across Australia and overseas. Award joint-director Sam Furphy congratulated all writers who had entered and...

John Lewis
News

Sky Narrazee reaches worldwide number one for Mathletics

Sky Narrazee has reached number one in the world for Mathletics after a 16-hour-long equations blitz.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

World

Indictment ‘surprised’ Assange’s lawyers

A superseding US indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is yet to be served to his lawyers or the UK court hearing his extradition appeal.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern: Over to Australia on travel bubble

Opening New Zealand’s borders to Australia and beyond is a political battleground ahead of the September 19 election.

AAP Newswire
World

Two dead in Northern California shooting

A gunman has shot dead one person and wounded four others at a Walmart distribution centre in Northern California, before police shot him dead.

AAP Newswire