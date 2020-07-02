World

Besieged NZ health minister resigns

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand Budget - AAP

1 of 1

New Zealand's hapless health minister has resigned after a series of blunders during the COVID-19 lockdown and a bungled response to the global pandemic.

David Clark announced his resignation on Thursday, saying his presence in cabinet was a "distraction" for the government.

The 47-year-old infuriated Kiwis after being caught bike-riding, going for a beach walk and moving house during New Zealand's strict lockdown.

Dr Clark offered to resign in April but was kept on by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who said she didn't want disruption during the pandemic.

Since then, Dr Clark has overseen a string of problems at New Zealand's border controls, the country's first line of defence against the virus since its elimination in the community.

A frank conversation between the pair last week sealed Dr Clark's fate, leading to a second resignation - one Ms Ardern accepted.

"New Zealand's COVID response is simply too important ... so I've made the call that it is best for me to stand aside," he said.

"It's no secret health is a challenging portfolio. I have given it my all."

A second wave of hysteria grew over Dr Clark's position last month after it was revealed health officials were not testing international arrivals in line with expected protocols.

For this, Dr Clark criticised his health authorities, including the revered Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

The tipping point may have been devastating footage of Dr Clark attacking Dr Bloomfield, all while NZ's top doctor stood behind him, looking crestfallen and humiliated.

Ms Ardern denied leaning on Dr Clark to go, repeatedly referring to his presence as a distraction; suggesting he was unpopular.

"Last week I had discussions with Dr Clark. We talked about how important the COVID response was and the need for that to be the primary focus as a government," she said.

"He reached the conclusion his ongoing presence in the health role was causing too much distraction.

"It was his view that he needed to go."

Ms Ardern has given health to Education Minister Chris Hipkins until the election, but has promised to separate the two massive portfolios should the government be returned.

On Thursday, the health department announced two new COVID-19 cases of returning Kiwis in managed isolation facilities.

New Zealand has just 16 active cases of the disease, and has suffered just 22 deaths through the pandemic.

Outside of the border regime, New Zealand remains COVID-free, with no restrictions on gatherings or behaviour.

Latest articles

National

Woman ‘attacked with axe’ in Qld car park

A group of bystanders has rushed to the aid of a woman after a man allegedly attacked her with an axe in the Brisbane CBD and tried to force her into his car.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney surgeon not guilty of hitting wife

A leading Australian spine surgeon has been acquitted of all charges related to allegations he hit his wife and intentionally destroyed her phone.

AAP Newswire
National

NT records first COVID-19 case since April

The Northern Territory government has revealed a Darwin resident who recently returned to Australia from overseas has tested positive to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Indictment ‘surprised’ Assange’s lawyers

A superseding US indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is yet to be served to his lawyers or the UK court hearing his extradition appeal.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern: Over to Australia on travel bubble

Opening New Zealand’s borders to Australia and beyond is a political battleground ahead of the September 19 election.

AAP Newswire
World

Two dead in Northern California shooting

A gunman has shot dead one person and wounded four others at a Walmart distribution centre in Northern California, before police shot him dead.

AAP Newswire