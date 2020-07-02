World

I look like Lone Ranger in a mask: Trump

By AAP Newswire

US Russia Intelligence - AAP

1 of 1

After long resisting wearing a mask in public, President Donald Trump says he thinks it makes him look like the Lone Ranger - and he likes it.

"I'm all for masks. I think masks are good," Trump told Fox Business in an interview on Wednesday. "People have seen me wearing one."

Trump's comments came a day after Republican lawmakers suggested that the president wear a mask in public to set a good example for Americans.

"If I were in a tight situation with people, I would absolutely," Trump said in the interview.

Trump has long resisted being photographed in a mask. In early April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a recommendation that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures were difficult to maintain.

Trump immediately undercut the CDC guidance by flatly stating that he wouldn't be following it, suggesting it would be unseemly for the commander in chief to wear a mask as he meets with heads of states.

On Wednesday, he sounded a different tone, saying, "I had a mask on. I sort of liked the way I looked. OK. I thought it was OK. It was a dark black mask, and I thought it looked OK.

"It looked like the Lone Ranger," he continued, a reference to the fictional law-and-order character from the American Old West who wore a black eye mask.

"I have no problem with that, and if people feel good about it, they should do it."

In recent days, many Republicans and members of the White House coronavirus task force team have been more outspoken in advocating for Americans to wear face masks in public settings as infections have surged in huge swaths of the South and West.

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday noted that Trump is regularly tested for the coronavirus, as are his aides.

White House visitors and members of the media who are in close proximity to him and Vice President Mike Pence are also tested.

"I've said wear them, the first lady has said wear them, the president's administration has said wear them," Conway said.

Latest articles

News

Cinema re-opens in Shepparton

Other films on show at Shepparton include 10 Things I Hate About You; Bloodshot; Bohemian Rhapsody; Jumanji: The Next Level; Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs; SamSam; Sonic the Hedgehog; The Dark Knight; The Dark Night Rises; The Invisible Man; and...

John Lewis
Breaking News

Fatal car crash at Cobram

Police are investigating a fatal car crash which occurred in Cobram last night. Investigators believe a Ford sedan was travelling along the Murray Valley Hwy some time before 11pm. The driver lost control of the car which left the road and crashed...

Cobram Courier
News

Watt Road Bridge to be replaced

Mooroopna’s ageing Watt Road Bridge is set to be replaced, Greater Shepparton City Council has confirmed. Council’s infrastructure director Phil Hoare said initial planning for the replacement of the bridge over the Goulburn River had commenced...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

World

Indictment ‘surprised’ Assange’s lawyers

A superseding US indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is yet to be served to his lawyers or the UK court hearing his extradition appeal.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern: Over to Australia on travel bubble

Opening New Zealand’s borders to Australia and beyond is a political battleground ahead of the September 19 election.

AAP Newswire
World

Two dead in Northern California shooting

A gunman has shot dead one person and wounded four others at a Walmart distribution centre in Northern California, before police shot him dead.

AAP Newswire