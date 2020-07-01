World

HK police move swiftly to enforce new law

By AAP Newswire

Hong Kong police show a sign warning protesters to disperse. - AAP

1 of 1

Hong Kong police have moved swiftly against protesters gearing up for the first rally since the introduction of sweeping security legislation, making their first arrest under it and warning of punishment for pro-independence material.

Beijing on Tuesday unveiled the details of the much-anticipated law after weeks of uncertainty, pushing China's freest city and one of the world's most glittering financial hubs onto a more authoritarian path.

As hundreds of protesters gathered downtown for an annual rally marking the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to China, riot police used pepper spray to arrest at least two people, while one metro station closed.

Police, who earlier banned the rally, cited the law for the first time in confronting protesters and they also made their first arrest under it - a man holding a flag advocating independence.

"You are displaying flags or banners/chanting slogans/or conducting yourselves with an intent such as secession or subversion, which may constitute offences under the ... national security law," police said in a message displayed on a purple banner.

The law will punish crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, heralding a more authoritarian era for the Asian financial hub.

China's parliament adopted it in response to months of pro-democracy protests last year triggered by fears that Beijing was stifling the city's freedoms, guaranteed by a "one country, two systems" formula agreed when it returned to Chinese rule.

Authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong have repeatedly said the legislation is aimed at a few "troublemakers" and will not affect rights and freedoms, nor investor interests.

But critics fear it will crush the freedoms that are seen as key to Hong Kong's success as a financial centre.

In Beijing, Zhang Xiaoming, executive deputy director of Beijing's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, told reporters suspects arrested by Beijing's new security office in Hong Kong could be tried on the mainland.

Latest articles

Shop Local

Can’t get any better than Echuca Betta Home Living

WITH a motto such as “Go local, that’s Betta”, you know Echuca Betta Home Living is serious about supporting the twin towns. And store manager Anthony Fragiacomo said he was just as passionate about keeping community spirit alive...

Anna McGuinness
News

Cohuna customer service centre opens July 1

GANNAWARRA Shire Council’s Cohuna Customer Service Centre will reopen to the public for over-the-counter service only on Wednesday, July 1.

Riverine Herald
News

Moama Recreation Reserve receives government funding

MOAMA Recreation Reserve is set for more upgrades thanks to a $65,000 grant from the NSW Government. It will allow new seating to be installed around the perimeter of the main oval and the toilet blocks on Jack Eddy and Brick Ally Ovals to be...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

World

Indictment ‘surprised’ Assange’s lawyers

A superseding US indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is yet to be served to his lawyers or the UK court hearing his extradition appeal.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern: Over to Australia on travel bubble

Opening New Zealand’s borders to Australia and beyond is a political battleground ahead of the September 19 election.

AAP Newswire
World

Two dead in Northern California shooting

A gunman has shot dead one person and wounded four others at a Walmart distribution centre in Northern California, before police shot him dead.

AAP Newswire