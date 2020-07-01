World

World virus cases hit 10.48m, 509,980 dead

By AAP Newswire

a list of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Salt Lake County - AAP

More than 10.48 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 509,980 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China last December.

The US has the highest death toll with more than 126,000 Americans dying from the virus.

New US COVID-19 cases increased by more than 47,000 on Tuesday, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic, as the government's top infectious disease expert warned that number could soon double.

California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as new US epicenters of the pandemic, reporting record increases in COVID-19 cases.

"Clearly we are not in total control right now," Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a US Senate committee on Tuesday.

"I am very concerned because it could get very bad."

