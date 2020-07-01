Harvey Weinstein survivors awarded $A28m

5370537724001

Harvey Weinstein survivors who experienced sexual misconduct and harassment by the now-convicted rapist have been awarded a $US19 million ($A28m) settlement, as part of a class-action lawsuit, aided by the New York Attorney General.

The payments, which still await approval by the bankruptcy and district courts, will resolve two separate lawsuits - one against Weinstein, Bob Weinstein and The Weinstein Company, which was filed in February 2018 by the Office of the Attorney General, detailing a culture of a hostile work environment TWC, and a separate class action lawsuit brought on behalf of the group of women who were sexually harassed and assaulted by the former movie mogul.