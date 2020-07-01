World

Mexico’s virus death toll nearing 28,000

By AAP Newswire

Temperature of a patron being taken in Mexico - AAP

Mexico's health ministry has reported 5432 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 648 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 226,089 cases and 27,769 deaths.

The government said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Meanwhile an international disaster relief organisation reported on Tuesday the first confirmed case of COVID-19 among migrants living in a tent encampment of asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border.

Global Response Management said that one person in the Matamoros, Tamaulipas camp across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas had tested positive.

"Aggressive isolation and tracing measures have been enacted," the US-based relief organization said via Twitter.

There are some 2000 asylum seekers living in tents along the border. The migrants from Central America and other parts of the world have been stranded by the US suspension of asylum hearings due to the pandemic through at least mid-July.

Last week, Andrea Leiner, a spokeswoman for GRM, said they had implemented measures to try to reduce the risk of the virus' spread, but conceded it was a challenge with confirmed infections cropping up among US and Mexican immigration officials and in residents on both sides of the border.

