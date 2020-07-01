World

China reports three new coronavirus cases

By AAP Newswire

People with a mask on their face return home after work in Beijing

China has reported three new coronavirus cases in the mainland, down from 19 a day earlier, the health authority says.

All the new infections on Tuesday were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

The capital city reported seven new infections for Monday. There were no new deaths.

Mainland China also reported three new asymptomatic patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 but showed no clinical symptoms such as a fever, down from four a day earlier.

As of Tuesday, mainland China had a total of 83,534 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4634.

