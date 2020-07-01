World

Brazil coronavirus death toll nears 60,000

By AAP Newswire

A serological test in Sao Paulo, Brazil - AAP

Nearly 60,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Brazil, confirming the South American nation has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in the world.

According to Health Ministry data on Tuesday 59,594 people have now died from coronavirus with the total number of confirmed cases rising by 33,846 to reach 1,402,041.

The Brazilian Government led by the populist far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has been criticised for belittling the risk posed by coronavirus which he dismissed as "a little cold" at the start of the pandemic.

