West urges China to scrap HK security law

Britain and some two dozen Western countries including Australia have urged China to reconsider its new national security law for Hong Kong, saying Beijing must preserve the right to assembly and free press in the former British colony.

"We wish to raise our deep concerns at the imposition of national security legislation on Hong Kong which undermines 'One Country, Two Systems', and has clear implications for human rights," Britain's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Julian Braithwaite, told the UN Human Rights Council.